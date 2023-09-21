News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool v Reading predicted XI: three changes as two key summer signings make way and striker returns

Blackpool welcome Reading to Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon.
By Amos Wynn
Published 21st Sep 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 17:20 BST

The Seasiders head into the fixture on the back of their 2-0 defeat to Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park.

Neil Critchley’s side have only found the back of the net on four occasions in League One so far this season, with only three teams in the division scoring less.

Here is our predicted line-up for this weekend’s game:

Dan Grimshaw has been present in goal for every league game so far this season.

1. Dan Grimshaw

Dan Grimshaw has been present in goal for every league game so far this season. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Olly Casey has been solid at the back for the Seasiders.

2. Olly Casey

Olly Casey has been solid at the back for the Seasiders. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Marvin Ekpiteta could return to the starting line-up after missing the last two League One games.

3. Marvin Ekpiteta

Marvin Ekpiteta could return to the starting line-up after missing the last two League One games. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

James Husband has been a consistent figure in the Blackpool defence.

4. James Husband

James Husband has been a consistent figure in the Blackpool defence. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

CJ Hamilton will be hoping to replicate his performance from the Seasiders' last home game.

5. CJ Hamilton

CJ Hamilton will be hoping to replicate his performance from the Seasiders' last home game. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Jensen Weir is on a season-long loan from Brighton.

6. Jensen Weir

Jensen Weir is on a season-long loan from Brighton. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

