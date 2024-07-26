Blackpool launch new home kit ahead of Sunderland and Tranmere Rovers outings
Neil Critchley’s will wear the new strip for the first time in their pre-season friendly against Sunderland on Saturday afternoon.
The new Tangerine shirt features a ribbed graphic, as well as geometric patterns on the back of the V neck collar and the bottom of the sleeves.
Puma have once again designed and manufactured the kit, with principal partner TreadTracker.com featuring on the front after the agreement was announced earlier this month.
The new venture launched by local businessman Steve Richardson replaces previous sponsor LeoVegas, with the decision to move away from a gambling firm receiving praise.
TreadTracker.com uses app based technology to aid commercial vehicle fleet organisations, by allowing them to stay ahead of tyre maintenance.
Seasiders fan Richardson said: “We are absolutely delighted to be the main shirt sponsor for Blackpool FC's home kit for the 2024/25 season.
"As someone who was brought up in Blackpool, this partnership holds a special place in my heart. Our company is deeply rooted in the community, and we are committed to supporting and giving back to the place that shaped us. This sponsorship is not just a business venture, it's a celebration of our shared passion for the town and its beloved football club.
"We look forward to a fantastic season ahead and continuing to strengthen our community ties through this exciting collaboration."
The home strip can be pre-ordered in all sizes now, and will be available to purchase online and in-store ahead of the Seasiders’ League One opener away to Crawley on August 10.
