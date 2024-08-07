Blackpool goalkeeper Dan Grimshaw admits he initially ‘struggled’ at the start of the summer after the way last season finished for the Seasiders.

Neil Critchley’s side were defeated 3-2 away to Reading on the final day of the 2023/24 campaign - which cost them a place in the League One play-offs.

Ahead of Saturday’s season opener against Crawley Town at the Broadfield Stadium (K.O. 5pm), Grimshaw states a change away from football helped him to get over April’s disappointment.

“I struggled a little bit, I didn’t like the way last season ended, we fell short of what we wanted to do,” he said.

“I had a family change, we welcomed a little girl, so that got me thinking about different things. It’s my first time becoming a dad, and I’m enjoying it.

“It’s a big change, you’ve got a little life that depends on you, but it’s going well. She sleeps well, so that’s not changed too much.”

Grimshaw has impressed in between the sticks throughout the 12 months, keeping 18 clean sheets in total and making a number of important saves during the last campaign.

“I feel like I did well last year, but that’s gone - it’s not going to help this season,” he added.

“I need to back it up, there’s no point talking about it too much because I’ve got to do it again.

“It’s nice when you’ve got confidence in the manager, and he has confidence in you. I feel like we’ve got a good relationship, but I know I’ve still got to play well to earn my place.

“It’s going to be a tough division, but that’s what we’re all in for. You saw last, in the big games that’s where we performed better. Hopefully that carries on, and we can improve on the away results.”