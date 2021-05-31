Blackpool keeper Chris Maxwell can't stop his tears of Wembley joy

While the majority of Blackpool’s players all raced over the jubilant supporters to celebrate their play-off final victory, Maxwell slumped to the turf.

Pool’s captain was also visibly emotional during his post-match interviews as he reflected on the Seasiders’ promotion to the Championship.

An emotional Chris Maxwell embraces teammates at Wembley

“I broke down in tears after the game had finished,” Maxwell admitted to The Gazette.

“I’m so proud of the boys and so proud of the manager, the staff and the club, it’s just an amazing, amazing feeling.

“We’ve deserved it. The manager deserves it, the fans deserve it, the town deserves it.

“It’s such an incredible occasion for everybody involved and, given the circumstances we’ve all had to endure over the last 18 months, all over the world but especially in Blackpool, where it’s been a really tough time, it’s such an incredible day for everybody involved. I’m just so proud to be involved.”

Maxwell arrived at Bloomfield Road in January 2020, having been allowed to leave Blackpool’s fierce rivals Preston North End.

The 30-year-old has since made himself a key figure in Blackpool’s squad, both on and off the field.

Returning to the Championship is an extra special achievement for the goalkeeper, who didn’t leave Deepdale on the best of terms.

“I’ve had a tough time over the last few years, prior to coming to Blackpool,” Maxwell added.

“It was a tough, tough time for me with certain things within football and my focus for 18 months has been to play Championship football again.

“I’ve played in that league 90-odd times, so to get back there and to get this team and this club there particularly, and to be a captain, is such an honour and a privilege.

“All my emotions just came out. “I’d been thinking about it and I had been telling myself not to get so emotional, but I couldn’t control it.”

When asked how much he’s looking forward to facing his former side Preston next season, Maxwell said: “I’m looking forward to playing in the Championship, put it that way.”