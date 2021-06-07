Blackpool keen to bring loan star back to help fill right-back void - but face competition from Portsmouth for Nottingham Forest man

That’s according to The Mirror, who are reporting the Seasiders want to secure the right-back’s services on a permanent basis after the defender made 37 appearances under Neil Critchley this term on a season-long loan from Nottingham Forest.

Following the surprise departure of Ollie Turton to Huddersfield Town, that’s left Pool without a recognised right-back - other than Teddy Howe who has yet to make a league appearance for the Seasiders and spent the second half of last season on loan with Scunthorpe United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pool are reportedly keen to bring back Gabriel, but League One side Portsmouth are also taking an interest.

Forest boss Chris Hughton recently admitted he will take a look at Gabriel during pre-season and will give him the chance to impress at the City Ground.

“He’s another one who will come back on the first day of pre-season,” Hughton said, as reported by Football League World at the start of May.

“With Jordan, he’s another one who’s played fairly regular in League One, however there was a period of time where he was battling with another lad at right-back.

Could Pool bring Jordan Gabriel back to replace Ollie Turton?

“He’s in a team who are in a very good position in their league and that will give him an opportunity to play in some big games which will help him going forward.

“He’ll return to pre-season training and it will give me a really good opportunity to have a look at him.”

Gabriel was allowed to leave the City Ground at the start of the season after Forest brought in Cyrus Christie on a season-long loan from Fulham.

Christie has been a virtual ever-present for Forest and while his contract at Fulham runs out at the end of the season, the Craven Cottage outfit hold the option to extend the defender's deal by 12 months.

Gabriel remains highly rated in the East Midlands and signed a new contract before he was allowed to move on loan to the Fylde coast.

Gabriel had spells as a youngster at Arsenal and Southend United before he signed for Forest in 2015.

The full-back was handed his first-team debut against Arsenal in September 2019 and went on to make two more appearances for the East Midlands outfit.

He also spent time on loan with Scunthorpe United during the 2019/20 season, making nine appearances before the campaign was curtailed early due to the pandemic.