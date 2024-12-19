​Blackpool join forces with other clubs to help people fight cancer

​Football clubs across Lancashire and South Cumbria are coming together to help people with cancer to prepare for treatment.

​From January, the region’s eight English Football League sides will all be offering free ‘prehab’ training sessions to adult cancer patients with the goal of improving their health and fitness ahead of oncological care or surgery.

The one-year pilot programme, launched in collaboration with the Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB) Cancer Alliance, will see Accrington Stanley, Barrow AFC, Blackburn Rovers, Blackpool FC, Burnley FC, Fleetwood Town, Morecambe FC, and Preston North End hosting two-hour sessions aimed at encouraging patients to be more active as well as offering a chance for social and mental wellbeing support.

Faye Bennett, cancer quality improvement lead for the Cancer Alliance, said: “Prehabilitation, or preventative rehabilitation is well documented to improve quality of life for cancer patients and patient outcomes.”

Blackpool's fight against cancer (photo: BFCCT)

Susan Saul, Clinical lead physiotherapist for Prehabilitation said: “Proven benefits of increasing fitness and optimising health ahead of surgery can include reduced side effects of treatment, a reduced risk of complications, shorter length of stay and a quicker recovery.”

“There was very little service in our area, so we were looking at ways to offer prehab across our entire region. In working with all of our Football League clubs, we are able to do just that. I have been working with the clubs for around 18 months now, and we are all really excited to be able to deliver this in January. ”

The sessions will consist of group exercise for the first half, tailored to suit the individuals in attendance. The second half will be a chance to sit down for a cup of tea and a chat with support staff and fellow patients.

Patients aged 18 and over will be able to self-refer onto the sessions, and oncologists, surgeons, clinical nurse specialists, multi-disciplinary teams, clinical reference groups and Macmillan staff will also have the details of the sessions taking place at their local clubs. As spaces are limited, booking is essential.

Dave Maclean, community engagement manager at Blackpool FC Community Trust, said: “At Blackpool FC Community Trust, we are incredibly proud to be involved in such a meaningful programme that will truly make a difference in the lives of people facing a challenging time.

"The cancer prehab initiative aligns perfectly with our mission to support the health and wellbeing of our local community. We are immensely grateful to the funders, the Lancashire and South Cumbria Cancer Alliance, as well as to the local Macmillan hospital staff for their support in making this vital programme possible.”

For full details of the available sessions, look out for posts on NHS and Blackpool FC Community Trust’s social media or ask your local cancer health professionals.