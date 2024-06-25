Blackpool issue update on matchday ticket prices for younger fans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool have announced a change to matchday ticket prices for junior supporters.

Following the recent fans forum, the club has opted to introduce a reduction for the younger age groups.

For category one games, U18s prices in the South West have dropped from £15 to £12, while in the North, West Outer, and South they have gone from £17 to £15.

In terms of U14s in the same category, those in the South West will pay £8 instead of £10, while in the North, West Outer, and South it is £10 instead of £12.

For category two games, U18s prices in the South West have dropped from £18 to £14, while in the North, West Outer, and South they have gone from £20 to £17.

Meanwhile, U14s in the South West will now pay £8 instead of £12, while those in the North, West Outer, and South will now pay £12 instead of £14.

In a statement, the Seasiders wrote: “Following the highly-productive recent fans forum, the club has taken the decision to reduce match ticket prices for junior supporters in the Family Stand as well as the North Stand, West Outer Stand and South Stand.

“This price change is one example of a number of steps being taken to help grow and enhance the younger supporter base, with further initiatives to follow in due course.”