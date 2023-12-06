Blackpool issue statement sharing 'bitter disappointment' following FA Cup decision

Blackpool have expressed their “bitter disappointment” following the announced solution to their postponed FA Cup second round tie.

Blackpool have issued a statement (Photographer Kevin Barnes/CameraSport)

Forest Green Rovers were due to visit Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon, but the game was called off the evening before due to an FA investigation concerning the Gloucestershire club.

This related to the use of an ineligible player in their first round meeting with Scarborough Athletic, with David Horseman’s side admitting the charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the investigation, it has been announced that Forest Green will now replay their fixture against the non-league side on December 12, with the winner of that match taking on Blackpool the following week on December 19.

This will leave Neil Critchley’s side with five games in 14 days during the Christmas period, leaving the club frustrated with the outcome.

In a statement, the Seasiders wrote: “Blackpool Football Club acknowledges the outcome of The FA's investigation concerning Forest Green Rovers.

“The club is, however, extremely disappointed at the verdict reached to reschedule our second round fixture to 19 December, and the potential impact this could have on the first-team's schedule during the Christmas period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whilst the club fully appreciates the need for there to be sporting integrity within one of the oldest and most prestigious cup competitions in world football, the manner in which The FA have handled these events in recent days has been bitterly disappointing, and now leaves the squad with the possibility of having to play five matches in just 14 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The club has expressed it's concerns privately to The FA, and will be following up in the coming days to find a suitable resolution which does not impact the first-team schedule so much during what is already an extremely busy fortnight of matches during the festive period.”