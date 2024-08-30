Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Transfer Deadline Day is here - but Blackpool are still without a permanent head coach following the sacking of Neil Critchley.

Richard Keogh has taken interim charge of the squad, but decisions concerning any late business will be made by sporting director David Downes and his recruitment team.

The Seasiders have added nine new players to their squad this summer, while five first-team players have departed at various points.

Keogh is aware things will be going on before the 11pm transfer deadline, but states his focus remains on working with the squad as it is.

“I’m happy with the group I’m working with, they’ve been excellent,” he said.

“I love working with them everyday and will continue to do so.

“Anything is on the table with the transfer window open. We’ve got a great recruitment team in place, and I’m sure there’s plans in place. I’m just focusing on the football, there’s a big game to prepare for on Saturday.

“The whole recruitment process is the same as when I was here as a coach, you have conversations and certainly watch a lot of players.

“I’ve just got to focus on the team and the squad. Who knows if I’ll have new players to pick. I’ll prepare with the players I’ve got at the moment, and if that changes, that changes.”

Previous Blackpool boss Neil Critchley had hinted wing-back Dominic Thompson and striker Jake Beesley could leave the Fylde Coast outfit this month due to the competition in their positions.

The latter of the two was given a start in the 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night, and marked the appearance with a goal.

“I’ll do what I think is right for the group and the football club,” Keogh added.

“In the Blackburn game, I thought Jake (Beesley) was a good option, and it was nice for him to get his goal.

“They’re good players in their own right. They’ve got to keep improving and keep fighting for their shirts. There’s tough decisions but it’s great when you’re working with a good squad.”