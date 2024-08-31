Blackpool interim boss shares advice to Seasiders' struggling defenders

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool’s defence have endured a tough start to the new season.

The Seasiders have conceded 12 goals in all competitions since the start of the 2024/25 campaign earlier this month - with a number of players currently struggling on an individual basis.

Blackpool’s interim coach Richard Keogh knows what the life of a centre back is like, having only retired back in May.

The former Republic of Ireland international admitted the goals the Seasiders conceded in their 2-2 draw with Wycombe Wanderers were disappointing, and shared some clear advice for his players.

“My message is work hard - work on your craft and work on your game,” he said.

“When you go through those moments, I always found the harder you worked, the luckier you got.

“It’s all about hard work and how you prepare. I love working with the guys, especially the defender, but you’ve got to keep going, because hard work trumps everything.

“The guys don’t need me to tell them we have to do better with the goals. That comes with work, we’ve not had many training days because of the games.

“We seemed to be getting punished for every little mistake at the moment, so the only way to get past that is by working hard - you’ve got to fight through these things.

“We’ve got to make sure it changes.” After a 20-year playing career, Keogh admits he’s still adapting to how to influence things without being on the pitch.

“It’s a bit more difficult when you’re trying to get information from the side, it’s either really loud or they’re not listening to what I’m saying,” he added jokingly.

“When you’re on the pitch you can physically control it and voice things, but football isn’t robotic, so as a coach you can’t control every action, they have to feel the game and recognise it.

“You have to go through a bit of pain sometimes to grow. I’m learning a lot at the moment.”