Blackpool interim boss sends message to injured pair following blows against Blackburn Rovers
Olly Casey and Ryan Finnigan were both taken off due to injury in the 25th minute with the Seasiders 1-0 down to Makhtar Gueye’s penalty.
The visitors to Ewood Park were able to stage a comeback in the second half, with Jake Beesley and Hayden Coulson both finding the back of the net.
Following the match, Blackpool interim head coach Richard Keogh discussed the injuries to Casey and Finnigan.
“It’s too early to really assess it - it’s another new experience for me as a young coach,” he said.
“It’s not ideal, but you’re bringing on two really experienced players.
“It’s too early at the moment to assess but fingers crossed they’re okay. When you see them both come off it’s a bit more worrying.
“Naturally (the injured players) are down because you’re playing in a big stadium against a big team, so there’s going to be a disappointment.
“For any player, you’ll have to go through adversity - your career is never smooth. It’s all about how you react and come back stronger.”
