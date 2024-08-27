Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Richard Keogh says the Lancashire Derby away to Blackburn Rovers is a game everyone in the Blackpool squad should be excited by.

The EFL Cup tie at Ewood Park is set to be the 38-year-old’s second game in interim charge of the Seasiders, following Neil Critchley’s sacking last week.

Keogh oversaw Saturday’s 4-4 draw with Cambridge United in League One, and is looking forward to being in the dugout again - this time against a familiar face from his time with Derby County as a player.

“What a game to be involved in,” he said.

“I played with John Eustace, it's incredible to go up against him. Fantastic guy, fantastic manager.

“I haven’t spoken to him, but some of the messages I’ve got from people have been great. I'm very lucky that I can lean on a lot of experience.

“Blackburn started the season well and are a good team, but it’s a derby game, so we need to make sure all the boys are ready. These are the games as a player you should be excited to play in.

“We’ll approach it on its merits. We’ll assess the squad, because you put so much physical energy into a game and on a week like this it can be mentally draining so you’ve got to take that into consideration as well.

“We’ll dust ourselves down, and the boys will recover properly, then we’ll reassess, and go from there.

“It’s something we’ve touched on a little bit, but I didn’t want to draw my focus away from the Cambridge game. All eyes will now be on Blackburn, and picking the best team to go there and win the game.”