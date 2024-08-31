Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton loanee Harry Tyrer could be handed his Blackpool debut on Saturday afternoon when the Seasiders welcome Wycombe Wanderers to Bloomfield Road (K.O. 12.30pm).

The 22-year-old goalkeeper made the move to Bloomfield Road earlier this week, and arrives on the Fylde Coast as a replacement for Dan Grimshaw - who has joined Plymouth Argyle for an undisclosed fee.

Tyrer has progressed through the Toffees’ various youth ranks, but hasn’t made a senior appearance for the Merseyside club, and has instead picked up experience out on loan with both Chester and Chesterfield in recent seasons.

Richard O’Donnell has started in goal in Blackpool’s last two games against Cambridge United and Blackburn Rovers, but could return to the bench this weekend to make way for Tyrer.

Discussing the decision, Seasiders interim head coach Richard O’Donnell said: “You’ve got to prepare the team in the way you think is best - that goes for any player,” he said.

“I’m delighted that I’ve got a really strong group. The more players you have, the more difficult the decision, but as you’ve seen we need each other.

“I’ll keep preparing the team, and we’ll see what happens.

“Naturally when you lose Grimmy (Dan Grimshaw), the club were always going to replace him - you need two proper goalies going at it.

“Steve Banks has been watching him for a while, and then he became available.

“We’re delighted to have him, he’s a great kid. He had a brilliant experience last season with Chesterfield - winning any promotion is difficult.

“He’s training really well, so we’re delighted to have him.”