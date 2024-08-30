Blackpool interim boss makes feelings clear towards Oxford United target

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool’s Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel has been linked with a move away from Bloomfield Road throughout the summer - but remains a Seasiders player.

Lincoln City were initially said to be interested in the defender back in April, but since the transfer window opened, Oxford United have been the team actively pursuing a move for the ex-Nottingham Forest youngster following their promotion to the Championship.

With two bids already rejected, Alan Nixon, via his Patreon, reported that the U’s were weighing up another attempt to sign Lawrence-Gabriel earlier this week.

The fullback, who initially joined Blackpool on loan in 2020 before making the move permanent, has featured 107 times for the club, scoring five times and providing three assists.

One of his former teammates, Richard Keogh, is currently overseeing the Seasiders’ match preparation following the sacking of Neil Critchley last week.

Discussing the reports linking Lawrence-Gabriel with a move away from the Fylde Coast, the interim head coach said: “Neil (Critchley) might’ve mentioned it before, we love working with Jordan. He’s been great for the football club, and as far as we know, he’s our player.

“He’s been training well, and he played well the other night - he needed that. We’re delighted to have him, so we’ll keep working with him and trying to improve him.

“As far as I’m concerned, he’s our player and I love working with him.”