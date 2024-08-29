'You've got to adapt:' Blackpool interim boss discusses the key things he's learned in the role so far

By Amos Wynn
Published 29th Aug 2024, 10:00 BST
Richard Keogh has been Blackpool’s interim head coach for the last week - with the recently-retired defender stepping into the role following Neil Critchley’s sacking.

So far, the 38-year-old has overseen a 4-4 draw with Cambridge United in League One, and a 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers in the EFL Cup.

Keogh is set to remain in the Seasiders dugout for this Saturday’s game against Wycombe Wanderers at Bloomfield Road.

The former Derby County and Carlisle United centre back admits the last week at Blackpool has accelerated his development as a coach in some areas.

“I think I’ve learnt a lot about myself - which is a good thing,” he said. 

“It’s always a good place to start when you look inwards, but I’ve learnt a lot about a load of things. 

“This experience will help me as a coach. Any experience both good and bad will help you to grow and produce the best version of yourself. 

“As long as I keep doing that. You’ve just got to adapt to anything thrown at you. 

“Sometimes things are out of your control, but you’ve just got to be ready to go. 

“I’ll make loads of mistakes, but as long as I keep learning then that’s the main thing.”

