Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Richard Keogh has been Blackpool’s interim head coach for the last week - with the recently-retired defender stepping into the role following Neil Critchley’s sacking.

So far, the 38-year-old has overseen a 4-4 draw with Cambridge United in League One, and a 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers in the EFL Cup.

Keogh is set to remain in the Seasiders dugout for this Saturday’s game against Wycombe Wanderers at Bloomfield Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Derby County and Carlisle United centre back admits the last week at Blackpool has accelerated his development as a coach in some areas.

“I think I’ve learnt a lot about myself - which is a good thing,” he said.

“It’s always a good place to start when you look inwards, but I’ve learnt a lot about a load of things.

“This experience will help me as a coach. Any experience both good and bad will help you to grow and produce the best version of yourself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As long as I keep doing that. You’ve just got to adapt to anything thrown at you.

“Sometimes things are out of your control, but you’ve just got to be ready to go.

“I’ll make loads of mistakes, but as long as I keep learning then that’s the main thing.”