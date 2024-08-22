Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Richard Keogh is currently in interim charge of Blackpool following the sacking of Neil Critchley.

The former Derby County, Ipswich Town and Carlisle United defender, who also played 31 games for the Seasiders during his playing career, will oversee training at Squires Gate until someone is appointed permanently.

Keogh will then be the dugout for this weekend’s game away to Cambridge United, with Neal Eardley and Matthew Blinkhorn assisting him at the Abbey Stadium.

The 38-year-old only returned to the Fylde Coast at the beginning of the summer, becoming a coach under Critchley after hanging up his boots at the conclusion of last season.

Discussing how long he expects to be in the caretaker role at Bloomfield Road, Keogh said: “I haven’t thought about anything like this, something like this takes a lot out of you. I’ve not had a chance to breathe, which is probably a good thing because you just throw yourself into it.

“I can maybe reflect in a few weeks, but I just want to win as many games as possible for however long it may be.

“As far as I know I’m interim manager for however long that looks like, so my focus is on preparing the team for the game on Saturday. All I know is for the foreseeable future I’m in charge of the team, so until I hear differently I’ll give all my energy to winning some games.

“Football is unpredictable, you never know what’s around the corner.

“Did I think I’d be in this position? - No, not at all, but it’s happened so I just need to approach it in the right way. I’ll give it everything I can, and that’s the excitement and the beauty.

“I’m just going to do what I can for the ground and the football club, and hopefully get some positive results.

“It was a pretty crazy day in terms of everything that happened, but sometimes these things can happen and you’ve got to step up.

“I’ll approach like I did my playing career, I’ll give everything. Emotionally and physically I’ll be all in because I’m obviously passionate about the guys.”