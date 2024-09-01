Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jake Beesley has found the back of the net in Blackpool’s last two outings - when it looked as if he was heading towards the exit door.

The striker scored the equaliser in the Seasiders’ 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night, before doing the same off the bench in Saturday afternoon’s 2-2 with Wycombe Wanderers at Bloomfield Road.

Prior to last Tuesday’s game at Ewood Park, Beesley had been left out of both Neil Critchley’s final game on the Fylde Coast before his sacking, and Richard Keogh’s first fixture as Blackpool’s interim head coach.

Despite the future looking uncertain, the 27-year-old remains a Seasiders player, and has been proving a point in the last week, as well as building on the 12 goals he got in all competitions last season.

“Credit to him for the way he conducts himself, football changes very quickly,” Keogh said.

“Even the old gaffer spoke highly of him. The way he trains rubs off on other people, so I’m delighted for him because he’s the one putting in all of the work.

“He took his goal great, and the confidence from Tuesday probably helped that. Confidence comes from scoring for any striker.”

Another striker who has found some confidence is Kyle Joseph, who scored Blackpool’s other goal in the Wycombe game, a week on from also finding the back of the net in a 4-4 draw Cambridge United.

“Kyle came back in excellent shape,” Keogh added.

“I always think pre-season is harder to get back to your physical level, it sets your body up for the season.

“Credit to Kyle, he went away and worked hard, and came back in a brilliant place.

“He’s reaping the rewards for his hard work - I’m delighted for him. Credit to everyone for the work they are doing.”