Blackpool injury latest - with update provided on Ipswich Town loanee
Some players were missing through injury while others were just given a rest ahead of the international break, as a CJ Hamilton brace, along with goals from Jordan Rhodes and Sonny Carey, helped the Seasiders to a 2-1 win.
Ipswich Town loanee Elkan Baggott was among the players ruled out of action, with the defender missing Blackpool’s last three games after picking up a knock to his ankle in training.
“He’s improving slowly, but unfortunately it was a proper whack,” explained coach Richard Keogh.
“It’s just aggravating in certain things, but he’s making good progress. We’ve just got to be mindful, we don’t want to push him back too soon which could mean he’ll be out for longer.
“We want everyone available because we know how tough the season is going to be.”
Olly Casey made his return to action on Tuesday night, after being forced off in the first half of the 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers in the EFL Cup the week before.
Meanwhile, Ryan Finnigan also suffered an injury in the same game, but wasn’t quite ready to make his comeback against Crewe.
“We were hopeful he would’ve been available for the EFL Trophy game, but it was a really severe dead leg,” Keogh added.
“The right thing for him is to make sure he fully recovers. He is definitely improving, and so are some of the others so hopefully everyone will be okay soon.”
