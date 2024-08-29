Blackpool injury latest with three players hopeful for Wycombe Wanderers visit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool could potentially welcome some players back to action for Saturday’s game against Wycombe Wanderers at Bloomfield Road (K.O. 12.30pm).

Jordan Rhodes and Elkan Baggott missed the EFL Cup tie away to Blackburn Rovers through injury on Tuesday night, while Sonny Carey was absent due to illness.

Seasiders interim head coach Richard Keogh is hopeful some of the absentees will be close to making a return to action this weekend.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Jordan has done some work on the grass today, which is positive, to make sure he’s not feeling any side effects,” he explained.

“We’re hoping if he doesn’t get any reaction later, he’ll be available to be with the group.

“Elkan (Baggott) was back on the grass. He had a whack on his ankle - that’s the game, these things can happen. Fingers crossed everything will be okay.”

“With Sonny (Carey), it’s always difficult when you lose that much energy. He was obviously sick, which is never good. He didn’t manage to get any food down him, and hydration is key at this time.

“He’s feeling a bit better today, so his plan is to get some food in him, and fingers crossed he’ll be back training with the group tomorrow.”

During the 2-1 victory at Ewood Park earlier this week, both Olly Casey and Ryan Finnigan were forced off in the first half after picking injuries.

“It’s never ideal when two lads go down at the same point,” Keogh added.

“We’ve assessed them and there’s been improvement, which is a good sign - we thought it might have been a little bit worse.

“It’s probably too early to tell but they are improving.

“Ryan (Finnigan) had a dead leg, it was a big whack to his thigh unfortunately. It’s settled down a little bit more - the way he hobbled off was a little bit concerning.

“OIly got a big kick to the back of his calf and his ankle. Again, it’s improving, and we’ve got to make sure it keeps improving.”