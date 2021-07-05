Latest Championship and EFL transfer news

Blackpool in two-way transfer scrap for ex-Arsenal starlet, West Brom duo eyed by Premier League sides

By Richie Boon
Monday, 5th July 2021, 8:42 am

Blackpool have enjoyed a busy summer transfer window thus far, bringing in a host of quality new signings as they gear up for the rigours of Championship football this season.As well as players coming in, a fair few have also parted company with the club, including Oliver Turnton who made a surprise switch to Huddersfield Town.Discussing the move, the 28-year-old said: “Just to play at Wembley for a start was a major career highlight. But to achieve promotion as well, it was a massive achievement for us and for myself personally.“I’m ready for a new challenge, though, and I’m happy to be here. I felt like a change would be good for me and it was maybe a good time to leave Blackpool“Once I heard Huddersfield were interested, I was instantly drawn to it. The club has got a big history and only a couple of years ago they were playing in the Premier League. It’s a good place to be.“I like the way the club sees football and their different way of playing, which certainly drew me in to try something different. It’s a lot of fast, intense football which I’m all for and I can imagine it’s exciting to play.”Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Blackpool and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to the summer transfer window activity and build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues:

1. City eye shock Robinson raid

Manchester City have been linked with a shock move for Fulham full-back Antonee Robinson. The ex-Wigan Athletic man almost sealed a dream move to AC Milan last year, but saw the deal break down after an issue was identified during his medical. (Mirror)

2. Gunners could pick Johnstone over Ramsdale

Arsenal could be set to turn their attention away from Sheffield United's £20m-rated goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, and pursue a move for West Brom's Sam Johnstone - a cheaper alternative - instead. Both players are currently in England's Euro 2020 squad. (Daily Star)

3. Race hots up for cup-double winner

Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley are among a host of clubs to be linked with St Johnstone defender Jamie McCart. The ex-Celtic starlet was part of his side's shock cup-double winning campaign last season. (Scottish Sun)

4. Cherries swoop for Marcondes

Bournemouth have made their first signing under new manager Scott Parker, bringing in ex-Brentford ace Emiliano Marcondes. He was released by the Bees at the end of last season, despite making 31 league appearances in the league. (Club website)

