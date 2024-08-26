Blackpool in reported talks to sign Everton goalkeeper to fill gap left by Dan Grimshaw
The 26-year-old made the move to Plymouth Argyle for an undisclosed fee on Friday after three seasons on the Fylde Coast, leaving a gap in a key area for the Seasiders.
Richard O’Donnell, who has mainly been used as a back-up since his arrival at Bloomfield Road last summer, started in between the sticks in the 4-4 draw with Cambridge United at the weekend, but Blackpool remain on the search for a new first-choice option.
According to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, the Seasiders are now set to sign Everton keeper Harry Tyrer on loan.
The 22-year-old has progressed through the Toffees’ various youth ranks, but hasn’t made a senior appearance for the Merseyside club.
Tyrer does have some experience of first-team action from spending time on loan away from Goodison Park in recent years.
He spent the 2022/23 campaign with Chester in National League North, managing 18 clean sheets in 47 games during his time at the Deva Stadium.
Meanwhile, he spent last season with Chesterfield, as Paul Cook’s side topped the National League to earn promotion to League Two.
In 43 outings for the Derbyshire outfit, Tyrer kept 12 clean sheets in all competitions.
