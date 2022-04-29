Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Blackpool are set to host Derby County in their penultimate match of the Championship season tomorrow afternoon.

The Seasiders hit 60 points midweek as they beat Barnsley and will be hoping to continue their three match unbeaten run until the final day.

The Rams have already been relegated to League One, however they may have an advantage against Blackpool as they have won eight of their last nine meetings.

If Neil Critchley’s side can beat Derby tomorrow then they can potentially move up to 10th place.

Here are today’s transfer rumours...

1. West Brom eye swoop for Millwall ace West Brom are reportedly targeting Millwall forward Jed Wallace, with his contract expiring at the end of the season. Nottingham Forest have previously expressed interest in the 28-year-old. (Express & Star) Photo Sales

2. Cardiff set sights on West Ham youngster Cardiff City are thought to be considering a move for West Ham's U23 star Aji Alese. The defender has been outstanding for the youth squad and has also made two senior appearances. (Wales Online) Photo Sales

3. QPR ace attracting Championship interest QPR's Yoann Barbet is reportedly a target for a number of Championship clubs, with his contract set to expire this summer. The French defender has made 40 league appearances this season. (The 72) Photo Sales

4. Championship boss expects summer exit Blackburn Rovers’ Tony Mowbray has admitted he expects to leave the club this summer, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season. Rovers currently sit 8th in the Championship. (Northern Echo) Photo Sales