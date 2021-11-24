Blackpool hope Ryan Wintle will stay and plan to speak with Cardiff City

The midfielder has been an ever-present in the Blackpool side since making the move from the Welsh capital at the end of August and again completed the 90 minutes in Tuesday's draw with West Bromwich Albion.

The 24-year-old is due to spend the remainder of the campaign with the Seasiders but the Bluebirds do hold the option to recall him in January.

Cardiff boss Steve Morison, who recently took over from Mick McCarthy, suggested last week that Wintle could be better served by remaining at Bloomfield Road and getting regular Championship football under his belt.

Asked if Morison’s recent appointment changes Wintle’s arrangement, Pool boss Neil Critchley said: “No, not as far as I’m aware. They’ve got a new manager and he spoke in the press last week about the (Wintle) situation.

“They can recall him in January if they wish to do so. We’re obviously delighted with Ryan’s contribution here. He’s in the team and playing well for us. What’s right for one club and one team isn’t right for another.

“At the moment, Cardiff are happy with Ryan being here and we’re happy with him being here and playing for our team. We obviously want it to continue.”

Wintle has played almost every minute of every game since joining the club.

His performances have certainly gone down well with Blackpool’s fans, who would love to see the former Crewe Alexandra man join on a permanent basis.

The situation is likely to come under review in the January transfer window and Critchley added: “We’ll be in communication with Cardiff before that to get an idea of what their feelings and thoughts are.

“I’m sure their manager has players in his squad at Cardiff that he’ll be assessing and making a judgement on every day.”

Wintle joined Cardiff on a free transfer during the summer after his Crewe contract expired.

The midfielder found himself down the pecking order at the start of the season, though, and was loaned out after making just three appearances.

He is one of four Cardiff players currently out on loan and Morison told the local press: “They can all come back in January.

“It has to be right for everyone. If Ryan Wintle is someone who is going to come back and play, then there is an option for that.

“If he’s not going to play every week then, from a football club point of view, him staying there and having 44 or 46 games under his belt for Blackpool is worth so much more to us when he comes back at the start of next season.

“He has come in with no Championship experience and then you’re getting an experienced Championship midfielder, who is like a new signing.