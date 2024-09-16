Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool have been hit with fresh injury concerns ahead of their EFL Cup third round tie against Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night (K.O. 7.45pm).

The Seasiders lost Southampton loanee Dom Ballard in the second half of Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Exeter City, while it’s been confirmed both Lee Evans and Ollie Norburn could face time on the sidelines as well.

On top of the absences through injury, Blackpool will be without Odel Offiah, with the on loan Brighton & Hove Albion defender cup tied.

“There’ll be a lot of changes (against Sheffield Wednesday), because I need to see the squad, but we’ve also got one or two knocks, and of course Fletch (Ashley Fletcher) is suspended,” said Bruce ahead of the game against the Owls.

“There’s a big question mark over Ballard tomorrow and whether he’s recovered. It was a bit of a dead leg, he was in discomfort, he’s touch and go. It’s a bang, so it’s a physical knock rather than muscular, so that gives him a better chance, so we’ll see how he is.

“Two midfield players, Evans and Norburn, in particular are a problem. Lee has a foot injury, and with Ollie we don’t know if it’s a hamstring or a tendon injury, he might miss the next month - we’ll know more about that in the next 24 hours, but it doesn’t look good.

“The pair gives us strength and physicality, they’re both very good players. We’ll have to adapt that’s what the squad is for- that’s football. Let’s hope someone else can take the chance to shine in that position.”

In defence, Blackpool have been without Elkan Baggott for the last four games in all competitions, after the Ipswich Town loanee suffered an injury in training.

“He’s still in a boot at the moment,” Bruce added.

“He’ll be in it for another week, and then there’s his rehabilitation, so I don’t think we’ll see him for the next month or so. It’s frustrating and disappointing for the player himself.”

A potential boost for the Seasiders could be the return to Ryan Finnigan, who has been out of action since suffering a dead leg against Blackburn Rovers in the last round of the EFL Cup.

“He’s been on the grass in the last couple of days, he’s just moving a little bit better,” Bruce stated.

“He might be involved in some sort of capacity, so that’s good news for us if we’ve got Evans and Norburn missing.

“In another 24 hours I'll learn a little bit more about the squad. If need be to fill the bench, I know a couple of young kids played against Crewe last week.”