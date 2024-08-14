Blackpool hit with injury blow ahead of Stockport County test at Bloomfield Road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool midfielder Albie Morgan has been hit with another injury blow.

The Charlton Athletic youth product, who made the move to Bloomfield Road last summer, missed the back end of pre-season through a quad injury, but had started to make progress towards a return to action.

Following Saturday’s game away to Crawley Town, the 24-year-old took part in some running and looked set to feature in the EFL Cup tie against Burton Albion, but ultimately ended up missing the fixture at the Pirelli Stadium - and could now be out of action for a number of matches, starting with this weekend’s test against Stockport County at Bloomfield Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Discussing Morgan’s absence, Blackpool Neil Critchley said: “Unfortunately Albie wasn’t right in training so he had to pull out.

“It’s looking like he’s going to be out for a while. It’s an issue in his leg, so I would’ve thought he’s going to be out for a few weeks.

“It’s not cleared up. We were hoping he was going to be right for the Burton game, but in training he wasn’t right, which is disappointing because he’d been excellent in pre-season.”

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel also missed the Seasiders’ final warm-up game of the summer as well as the League One opener at the Broadfield Stadium due to a foot injury, but was named amongst the substitutes in the 4-0 victory against the Brewers on Tuesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Critchley states the 25-year-old would’ve been ready to come on if he was called upon.

“When you’re going for the game you’re looking at your forward players,” he explained.

“Rob (Apter) was having a really good game, so we couldn’t see Jordan coming on and taking his place in this type of performance, but we might’ve done if it was a bit different.”