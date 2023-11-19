Blackpool hit with another injury blow in key position ahead of trip to League One leaders Portsmouth
and live on Freeview channel 276
Kylian Kouassi missed the 4-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town on Saturday afternoon- and is set for a spell on the sidelines.
The striker joins Shayne Lavery on the Seasiders’ injury list, with the Northern Ireland international also ruled out for the next few weeks.
“Unfortunately Kylian had an injury in training after the game against Bolton,” Blackpool boss Neil Critchley explained.
“He’s going to be missing for a bit of time.
“It’s his hamstring, and he’ll be missing for a good few weeks.
“Both him and Shayne being strikers isn’t ideal, but with Bees (Jake Beesley) scoring and Kyle Joseph coming back, we’ve still got good firepower.
"We’ve not got many injuries. Norbs (Ollie Norburn) didn’t quite make the Shrewsbury game due to his ribs from last week.”
Blackpool are back in action next weekend when they travel to Fratton Park to take on Portsmouth.