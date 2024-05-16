Blackpool highlights 2023/24: Jordan Rhodes scores hat-trick as Seasiders faithful celebrate big win at Bloomfield Road

By Amos Wynn
Published 16th May 2024, 04:55 BST
We’re taking a look back at some of Blackpool’s highlights from 2023/24 campaign.

The season ultimately ended in disappointment, with the Seasiders missing out on a place in the League One play-offs. Despite results elsewhere going in their favour on the final day, they were unable to claim a top six spot after losing 3-2 away to Reading.

It was a year of highs, lows and missed opportunities for Neil Critchley’s side, but a number of positive occasions do stand out, especially those involving the fans.

In September, Blackpool recorded a comprehensive 4-1 victory over Reading at Bloomfield Road. Jordan Rhodes bagged himself a hat-trick, while Kylian Kouassi was also on the scoresheet.

Here’s some of the best photos from that game:

The Seasiders support was strong for the home game against Reading back in September.

1. Blackpool fans

Related topics:Jordan RhodesBlackpoolReadingLeague OneNeil Critchley