Blackpool highlights 2023/24: Jordan Rhodes scores hat-trick as Seasiders faithful celebrate big win at Bloomfield Road

The season ultimately ended in disappointment, with the Seasiders missing out on a place in the League One play-offs. Despite results elsewhere going in their favour on the final day, they were unable to claim a top six spot after losing 3-2 away to Reading.
It was a year of highs, lows and missed opportunities for Neil Critchley’s side, but a number of positive occasions do stand out, especially those involving the fans.
In September, Blackpool recorded a comprehensive 4-1 victory over Reading at Bloomfield Road. Jordan Rhodes bagged himself a hat-trick, while Kylian Kouassi was also on the scoresheet.
Here’s some of the best photos from that game:
1. Blackpool fans
The Seasiders support was strong for the home game against Reading back in September. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
