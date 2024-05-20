The season ultimately ended in disappointment, with the Seasiders missing out on a place in the League One play-offs. Despite results elsewhere going in their favour on the final day, they were unable to claim a top six spot after losing 3-2 away to Reading.

It was a year of highs, lows and missed opportunities for Neil Critchley’s side, but a number of positive occasions do stand out, especially those involving the fans.

Blackpool did enjoy some joy in the FA Cup third round away to Nottingham Forest. Goals from Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel and Albie Morgan gave the Seasiders a 2-0 lead at the City Ground, before the Premier League outfit pulled themselves level at 2-2 to set up a replay at Bloomfield Road.

Here’s some of the best photos from that day:

