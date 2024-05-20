Blackpool highlights 2023/24: 19 photos of the Seasiders faithful in the away end enjoying the FA Cup tie against Nottingham Forest

By Amos Wynn
Published 20th May 2024, 04:55 BST
Updated 20th May 2024, 13:01 BST
We’re taking a look back at some of Blackpool’s highlights from 2023/24 campaign.

The season ultimately ended in disappointment, with the Seasiders missing out on a place in the League One play-offs. Despite results elsewhere going in their favour on the final day, they were unable to claim a top six spot after losing 3-2 away to Reading.

It was a year of highs, lows and missed opportunities for Neil Critchley’s side, but a number of positive occasions do stand out, especially those involving the fans.

Blackpool did enjoy some joy in the FA Cup third round away to Nottingham Forest. Goals from Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel and Albie Morgan gave the Seasiders a 2-0 lead at the City Ground, before the Premier League outfit pulled themselves level at 2-2 to set up a replay at Bloomfield Road.

Here’s some of the best photos from that day:

Seasiders supporters enjoyed the FA Cup tie away to Nottingham Forest.

1. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters enjoyed the FA Cup tie away to Nottingham Forest. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Seasiders supporters enjoyed the FA Cup tie away to Nottingham Forest.

2. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters enjoyed the FA Cup tie away to Nottingham Forest. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Seasiders supporters enjoyed the FA Cup tie away to Nottingham Forest.

3. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters enjoyed the FA Cup tie away to Nottingham Forest. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Blackpool walk out of the tunnel at the City Ground.

4. Ready to go

Blackpool walk out of the tunnel at the City Ground. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel opened the scoring for Blackpool.

5. The opener

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel opened the scoring for Blackpool. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Seasiders supporters enjoyed the FA Cup tie away to Nottingham Forest.

6. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters enjoyed the FA Cup tie away to Nottingham Forest. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

