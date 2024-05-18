The season ultimately ended in disappointment, with the Seasiders missing out on a place in the League One play-offs. Despite results elsewhere going in their favour on the final day, they were unable to claim a top six spot after losing 3-2 away to Reading.

It was a year of highs, lows and missed opportunities for Neil Critchley’s side, but a number of positive occasions do stand out, especially those involving the fans.

Despite a number of problems on the road throughout the campaign, one of Blackpool’s best days was away to eventual League One champions Portsmouth. Owen Dale, Jake Beesley, CJ Hamilton and Albie Morgan all found the back of the net in a 4-0 victory at Fratton Park.

Here’s some of the best photos from that day:

Blackpool fans The Seasiders enjoyed the victory over Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

5 . Celebrating the opener Owen Dale broke the deadlock with a goal against the club he spent the 2022/23 season on loan with. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton Photo Sales