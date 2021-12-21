Blackpool hero Keshi Anderson hails power of the press after win over Peterborough

Winger Anderson got the Seasiders back on level terms with a close-range finish midway through the first half, after Siriki Dembele had given the visitors an early lead.

Anderson also had a major hand in Blackpool’s second, which came via Sonny Carey just four minutes from time. Pool’s first win in eight games was wrapped up by Jerry Yates in stoppage time.

Keshi Anderson celebrates his equaliser against Peterborough on Saturday

“It’s a big win for us,” Anderson told The Gazette. “The boys have been working hard in training this week.

“It was a tough game to be fair. In the first half we tended to keep the ball a bit better than them but in the second half it was a bit of the opposite because they had more of the possession.

“But I felt like we created more chances because they didn’t threaten our goal that much bar the header right at the end, when Grimmy (Dan Grimshaw) pulled off a good save.

“It was a good game. We pressed high, won the ball back well and tried to maintain that kind of pressure from the front, which paid off in the end with the two late goals.

“But all three of our goals came from us pressing up high and winning the ball back.”

Anderson’s goal came seconds after the midfielder had been denied by Posh keeper David Cornell.

“It’s always nice to score and help the team,” the 26-year-old added.

“Reece James has played a great ball in. The pitch is a bit soft, so I slipped a bit before I hit it, which I was fuming about.

“But we pressed high, as we like to do regularly, and kept the ball alive.

“Josh Bowler has managed to beat his man well and I was in the right position at the right time to guide it in.

“I then set up Sonny Carey for our second, so I’m buzzing for him to get his first Championship goal.

“It came again from pressing high and winning the ball back in the middle third.

“I heard Jerry shouting for it at the back post but the defence had dropped a bit, which created a bit of space for Sonny to guide it home.

“I’m buzzing for Jerry to come on and get his goal as well. He works so hard in training every week, so he deserved that.”

Saturday’s win came at a vital time for Neil Critchley’s side, who had lost their previous three games.

The victory also gives Pool breathing space above the bottom three, with 11 points now separating the Seasiders and Posh.

“It was very important to get that win,” Anderson said. “We know what the league is like – most teams will go through a run like this.

“You look at Cardiff earlier in the season and Bournemouth have had a run of games where they haven’t been picking up points, so it happens to all teams in the league.

“It’s just about sticking together, working hard on the training pitch and hoping it all comes together on the Saturday.

“We work hard for each other as a team. We dig in each week and we know what we’re capable of.

“But it’s great to pick up a win before Christmas.”