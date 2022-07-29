Blackpool 'held interest' in former Reading defender before Portsmouth move

Our sister paper the Portsmouth News claims the Seasiders were looking at the 34-year-old as a potential replacement for Richard Keogh, who was the subject of interest from Ipswich Town.

However, The Gazette understands the Seasiders never made a formal offer for Morrison, although a low bid for Keogh had previously been rejected.

Huddersfield Town were also thought to have taken an interest in Morrison before the centre-back made the move to Fratton Park, where he signed a one-year deal.

Morrison became a free agent this summer after he departed tomorrow’s opponents Reading, where he amassed 113 appearances during a three-year stay with the Royals.

The central defender has previously had spells with Charlton Athletic, Birmingham City, Leicester City and Sheffield Wednesday.

“There were a couple who were flirting,” Morrison told the Portsmouth News.

“I think though sometimes you get that feeling, that if someone really wants you then you should go and play for them.

“I just think what is going on here is really exciting. I’ve been involved in promotion teams and they are some of the best years you can have.

“‘The two seasons I got promoted were just brilliant and I speak to 70 per cent of the players in those teams still.

“It is a memory you create which is brilliant, whereas sometimes you play in a higher league and success can be finishing in mid-table.