Blackpool head to Cambridge United on Saturday as Neil Critchley's side look to break into the play-off positions

All League One clubs will be keen to pick up some form as we approach the second half of the season

Consistency is key to any promotion challenge - and it's no doubt there's room for improvement in that department as far as Blackpool are concerned.

For every victory against the likes of Portsmouth and Wigan, there's a Northampton or Lincoln result just round the corner to bring everyone at Bloomfield Road back down to earth. If Neil Critchley's side can nail that, then who knows!

Indeed, as the Seasiders sit eighth in the League One table heading into Saturday's game at Cambridge United and three points off the play-off places, it makes you wonder where they could be if their form could be improved?

Six wins from their past eight games in all competitions suggests all is not broke, though! Far from it, in fact. But how does Blackpool's current League One form compare to others in the division as we approach the all-importanrt festive fixtures?