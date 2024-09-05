Blackpool head coach's brief alternative career while with Huddersfield Town

Blackpool appointed experienced manager Steve Bruce as their new head coach earlier this week.

The 63-year-old has overseen over 1000 games from various dugouts, and has taken charge of the likes of Birmingham City, Newcastle United and Hull City.

He makes the move to Bloomfield Road after nearly two years out of the game, after being sacked by West Brom in October 2022.

During his time with Huddersfield Town between 1999 and 2000, the former Manchester United defender tried another career alongside his managerial duties.

Bruce released three novels while with the Terriers, titled Striker!, Sweeper! and Defender!, which revolved around murder mysteries at fictional football club Leddersford Town, and their manager Steve Barnes.

A number of years later, he was asked about the books during an interview with Sky Sports during his time as Aston Villa manager.

“They were 10 or 15 years ago and they are genuine,” he said.

“Have you read them? Well go and read them and you’ll understand why (I won’t be writing any more. I think my son went out on Radio 5 and he didn't know anything about it. It was a long, long time ago and there'll be no more. I assure you."

From the eight reviews on Amazon, Bruce’s first book Striker! has a 2.8 rating out of five, with one person describing it as “an absolute must-read.”

Elsewhere, his second book Sweeper! is currently available on ebay for £180.

The trilogy has been covered by a number of podcasts in the past, including the Guardian and Quickly Kevin, Will He Score?