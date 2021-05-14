Blackpool head coach thinks there's little to separate play-off semi-finalists

Despite finishing behind Blackpool in the final table, Sunderland have the shortest odds among the bookies.

Oxford United boss Karl Robinson, meanwhile, has proclaimed his side are the underdogs heading into the semi-finals, which take place next week.

“Oxford have won six of their seven games and scored a lot of goals,” Critchley said of Pool’s semi-final opponents.

Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley

“That doesn’t surprise me because they’ve got a lot of attacking players in their team and have a real threat. They have a clear way of playing too.

“They’ve also got the experience of playing in the play-offs last season and a lot of their current squad were involved in their two-legged game against Portsmouth and the final against Wycombe.

“You could say they’ve got an advantage on that side, but they’re in good form and we’re in good form.

“Across all four teams, I don’t see it as favourites or underdogs, I just see four good teams who are evenly-matched.

“It might come down to a little bit of luck or bad luck, it might be a decision, but I’d expect all games to be close.”