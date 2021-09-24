Blackpool head coach saddened by Derby County's predicament

A 12-point deduction for going into administration will leave Derby County propping up the division on -2, 10 points behind the Seasiders.

The Rams applied to go into administration a week ago and this was confirmed on Wednesday.

Critchley said: “It’s very sad when a great club like Derby, with its history and fanbase, goes into administration. You feel for the supporters and those who work there.

Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley

“You take no satisfaction from seeing a good club with good people having to go through such a tough time.

“You don’t want to see anyone losing 12 points. Football is about challenging yourself every week on the field and you never like to see points taken away for non-footballing reasons. People might suffer now off the back of that, which is not nice.”

First speaking on the subject last weekend, Critchley said: “Unfortunately it seems to be becoming a little bit of the norm in this country, when it shouldn’t be. Maybe we need to look at how we govern our clubs a little bit more stringently.”