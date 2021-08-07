Blackpool head coach looks forward to seeing full stadiums again

Ashton Gate will be back open to full capacity this afternoon as Blackpool mark their return to the Championship after a six-year absence.

Barring last season’s final at Wembley, Critchley has only coached in front of Blackpool’s away supporters on one occasion – at Fleetwood Town in March 2020.

That season was cut short by Covid shortly afterwards, while last season’s fixtures were largely played behind closed doors.

Neil Critchley salutes Blackpool fans before the draw at Fleetwood Town in March last year: his only game in front of the Seasiders' away fans

Critchley said: “Just feeling that buzz around the ground – we obviously felt it in the play-offs with Oxford away, Oxford at home and then Wembley, it will be great to feel that buzz again.

“When you turn up at the ground and see people milling around the ground early – it just starts to feel like football again.

“It just lost a little bit of its soul last season, the game, through no fault of anyone. The supporters make the game what it is.

“Having the supporters back in full numbers will be fantastic for Bristol City and fantastic for us.

“I know what the away support is like at Blackpool, they travel in great numbers and they get right behind the team.

“I can’t wait to see our supporters in the away end on Saturday and hopefully we can give them a really good day.”

Today’s game will be a special one for Pool’s supporters, who haven’t witnessed Championship football since 2015 but, for Critchley and his players, it’s all about business.

“I think it’s something for the supporters,” Pool’s head coach said.

“Quite rightly they’ll want to celebrate because only a few got a chance to do that at Wembley with us.

“From our side, we’ve got a job to do. It’s business. We want to enjoy what we’re doing and we want the supporters to enjoy seeing what we’re doing.

“I can assure you, quite quickly after Wembley, our focus turned to planning and preparing for the Championship and that’s what we’ve been doing.

“We’re excited, of course we are. We’re looking forward to it but, come 3pm on Saturday, we’ll be ready to go.”

Pool open their account for the season against a Bristol City side that finished in 19th place last time, nine points above the relegation zone.

“They’ll be looking to improve on what they did last season, because they didn’t have a great season by their standards,” Critchley said.

“Nigel Pearson is obviously a very experienced manager and they’ve got a very experienced squad.

“They’ve got some very experienced men in their team and it’s a big club, a lovely ground and I’m sure the supporters will be turning up expecting them to get three points. We’ll have to go there and try and spoil that, but what a challenge.

“I’m sure it will be a fantastic pitch, a great stadium and there’s nothing but excitement for us.”

Daniel Gretarsson and Kenny Dougall could play some part at Ashton Gate, having returned to training this week.

Elsewhere, Demetri Mitchell will miss out as a result of the knee injury he suffered in the recent friendly against Morecambe.

The Seasiders are still awaiting news on Kevin Stewart, who rolled his ankle during Tuesday night’s outing against Manchester City.

Matty Virtue (ACL) and Gary Madine (groin) remain absent.

Bristol City, meanwhile, will be without Antoine Semenyo and Robbie Cundy for today’s curtain raiser.