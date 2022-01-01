Blackpool head coach hopes for a welcome boost when they meet Hull City

The Seasiders’ squad is heavily depleted by positive Covid-19 cases, injuries and suspension at the moment.

Ten players were absent for their midweek defeat to Middlesbrough and, with daily testing continuing, there’s every chance that number could increase.

With his squad being pushed to the limit, Critchley is desperate to get some players back to full fitness.

Callum Connolly's midweek display was praised by his boss

When asked if Blackpool could have any players back today, Critchley said: “Hopefully. Maybe one or two.

“I’ve got to say, Callum Connolly has not trained in a week and he went and produced a performance like that for 90 minutes (against Middlesbrough). That just shows you what a professional and what a character he is.

“There are other players on that pitch who are walking wounded but they’ve patched themselves up and gone out there.

“That’s why I was so gutted for the players because I know what some of them have gone through to take to the pitch.

“We’re right on the limit like I said before the game. It seems very easy to call games off in this country rather than play them and I’m not sure the EFL are helping if I’m honest.”

While Critchley will certainly be concerned with Blackpool’s recent run, which has seen them win just one of their last 10 games, he insists his players should take a lot of heart from their recent performances.

The Seasiders more than matched in-form Middlesbrough on Wednesday night and were two minutes away from sealing a draw.

However, their hopes were dashed in the 93rd minute when Duncan Watmore prodded home following a lapse in concentration within Pool’s backline.

“It is difficult to feel like that right now, but we were terrific,” Critchley said when reflecting on the midweek defeat at Bloomfield Road.

“I really enjoyed watching us play all night. We limited them to very little in front of the goal and we’ve caused them a few problems at the other end.

“We looked a good team and they’re in the play-offs, but it just goes against you.

“You can have moments like that in the season but what we must do is make sure it doesn’t affect us, affect the belief and what we’re doing.

“It’s really important to take a lot of heart from this level of performance.”