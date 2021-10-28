Blackpool head coach believes Sheffield United are looking sharp again

Following last season’s relegation from the Premier League, the Blades got off to a slow start in the Championship, failing to win any of their first six games.

The South Yorkshire side are slowly but surely creeping back up the league table, currently sitting 14th and three points adrift of Critchley’s men.

“He’s done a good job at previous clubs in this league and he’s obviously got experience in this league of getting teams out of it with Watford,” Pool’s head coach said of his managerial counterpart.

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic

“You can see the team are well-coached and have a clear way of playing. That’s credit to him.

“The team has improved and they’ve picked up, so it will be a tough game for us, but a really good one.

“We’re playing well, so why can’t we go there and try and get something from what should be a great occasion, similar to Nottingham Forest?

“I’d imagine there will be lots of supporters there and we’re taking a great following again, so hopefully we can give our supporters something to smile about on the way home.”