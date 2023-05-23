Blackpool have to get their next managerial appointment spot on - says former Seasider Charlie Adam

The Tangerines were relegated from the Championship in 23rd spot - with only Wigan Athletic worse off in the division following a three-point deduction - as both Michael Appleton and Mick McCarthy failed to find the winning formula.

Appleton, who survived just two months in his first spell more than a decade ago when managing a measly 18% win percentage, didn't fare much better this time around as the Seasiders won just six of his 27 games in charge.

And veteran boss McCarthy struggled to steady the ship in the second tier, fashioning a more inferior success rate than his predecessor when winning just twice in his 14 fixtures at the helm.

BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: Charlie Adam of Blackpool applauds the supporters during the Barclays Premier League match between Blackpool and Sunderland at Bloomfield Road on January 22, 2011 in Blackpool, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Getty Images)

“It’s difficult," said Adam. "When you get relegated it’s always tough and looking from the outside, it’s not great to see one of my former clubs being relegated.

“The manner in which they got relegated was not ideal either, going through three managers and Dobbs taking over at the end.

“It’s been a tough season but it’s a great opportunity for whoever comes in to rebuild a good squad, move forward and try and play the right way in League One.”

Neil Critchley, who departed last summer when becoming Steven Gerrard's second in command at Aston Villa, is the current favourite with most bookmakers for the vacancy as head coach.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 03: (THE SUN OUT) Steven Gerrard of Liverpool goes past Charlie Adam of Blackpool during the Barclays Premier league match between Liverpool and Blackpool at Anfield on October 3, 2010 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

The one-time Liverpool coach, who had a short spell with QPR last term, guided Blackpool back to the Championship via the play-offs in 2020-21, as Kenny Dougall scored twice in a come-from-behind triumph over Lincoln City at Wembley.

Manchester City coach Enzo Maresca has recently entered the betting, despite reports that the Italian had previously snubbed Southampton, while Ryan Mason, Darren Moore, Gary Bowyer and Graham Alexander are other names on the list.

Adam's former Bloomfield Road team-mate Stephen Dobbie has also rightly thrown his hat into the ring having steered his side to three wins from six outings at the end of the campaign.

The Tangerines are currently around the 20/1 mark to win the third tier title next season, and they've been marked up at around 11/2 for promotion, but Adam, 37, feels they'll become genuine contenders if the owners choose wisely.

“He [Stephen Dobbie] has won three out of six games, so he obviously comes into the equation, but it’s what the owner [Simon Sadler] wants to do," Adam continued.

“The club needs a bit of stability in terms of off-the-field, in terms of a new CEO, maybe a new sporting director if they want to go down that model, but most importantly, a new manager, because he’s the most important person at the football club.

“He needs to be given time to come in and see how he wants to build it and what type of players he wants to come in.