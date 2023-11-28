Blackpool v Northampton injury news - with seven out and four doubts
Blackpool have a great opportunity to boost their promotion credentials as they welcome Northampton to Bloomfield Road tonight.
Blackpool welcome Northampton to Bloomfield Road tonight with manager Neil Critchley hoping to build on Saturday’s thumping of Portsmouth and, of course, two consecutive 4-0 victories.
The Seasiders will be up against a Cobblers side sitting 15th in the table - but a team, no doubt, provided with a boost after their 2-1 win against Cambridge United.
Victory for the hosts tonight could see them move into the play-off places, if results elsewhere go their way. But what’s the latest injury situation going into the game? Is there any fresh injury worries following Saturday’s success at Fratton Park.
Well, according to Critchley, there’s no new concerns from the weekend. In fact, there’s a bit of positive news incoming, with Ollie Norburn edging closer to a return following a rib injury.
Here’s all the latest outs and doubts from both camps heading into the game.