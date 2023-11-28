News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Blackpool v Northampton injury news - with seven out and four doubts

Blackpool have a great opportunity to boost their promotion credentials as they welcome Northampton to Bloomfield Road tonight.

By Mark McMahon
Published 28th Nov 2023, 12:17 GMT
Blackpool are back in Bloomfield Road action tonight as Northampton travel to the north westBlackpool are back in Bloomfield Road action tonight as Northampton travel to the north west
Blackpool are back in Bloomfield Road action tonight as Northampton travel to the north west

Blackpool welcome Northampton to Bloomfield Road tonight with manager Neil Critchley hoping to build on Saturday’s thumping of Portsmouth and, of course, two consecutive 4-0 victories.

The Seasiders will be up against a Cobblers side sitting 15th in the table - but a team, no doubt, provided with a boost after their 2-1 win against Cambridge United.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Victory for the hosts tonight could see them move into the play-off places, if results elsewhere go their way. But what’s the latest injury situation going into the game? Is there any fresh injury worries following Saturday’s success at Fratton Park.

Well, according to Critchley, there’s no new concerns from the weekend. In fact, there’s a bit of positive news incoming, with Ollie Norburn edging closer to a return following a rib injury.

Here’s all the latest outs and doubts from both camps heading into the game.

Related topics:Neil CritchleyBlackpoolNorthamptonPortsmouth