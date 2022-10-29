Blackpool handed defensive boost ahead of today's trip to Coventry City, but ex-Lincoln City man sidelined

Both James Husband and Jordan Thorniley have trained this week leading into the game and should be available for selection.

That will come as a relief to Blackpool’s fans who will have seen the defensive duo hobble off with knocks during the derby win against Preston North End last week.

Liam Bridcutt, however, is likely to miss Blackpool’s next two games with an injury he also picked up against Ryan Lowe’s men, having been forced off after just 30 minutes.

“Liam has a little bit of a hamstring strain, but it’s nothing too serious,” head coach Michael Appleton said.

“We expect him back for potentially next weekend (Luton Town at home), I think West Brom might come a bit too soon for him on Tuesday.

“With Hubby and Jordan, they’ve both come through this week fine so it was more cramp and tiredness and stiffness in the calf and hamstrings, so that’s pleasing.

“To be fair I wasn’t too concerned after the game having spoken to them. It was more precaution than anything because if you tend to keep them on for that extra five, 10 or 15 minutes you put them at risk of turning stiffness into a strain or pull, which we don’t want.”

Keshi Anderson is also closing in on a return having taken part in training for the first time this week.

The winger, who has yet to feature this season, has been sidelined with a quad issue in recent weeks.

“He’s been good to be fair, he’s looking sharp,” Appleton added.

“It’s tentative steps with him because he was looking really, really good before he picked up his thigh injury. He was so sharp in training.

“The day he got re-injured, it was as good a session as I’ve seen since I’ve been here.

“But I don’t want to get too excited or get people too excited about him but he’s trained three or four days now, he’s been fine, he’s looked good, he’s looked sharp.

“We will now try and introduce him into the group slowly but surely before the World Cup break, but it’s just great to have another player of his quality knowing the struggles we’ve had with injuries and suspensions these last few months.”

The Seasiders will continue to be without Jordan Gabriel (knee), Lewis Fiorini (hamstring) and Jake Beesley (also a fractured foot) through injury, while Shayne Lavery serves the final game of his three-match suspension.

Kevin Stewart, meanwhile, is also likely to be missing until the New Year after undergoing surgery on his metatarsal.

“I’m hoping it draws a line under the foot injury,” Appleton said.

“When you have that type of injury, and I’ve had a similar injury myself, you tend to pick up injuries in other areas, especially the lower leg which Kev has done.