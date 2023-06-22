News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool handed away tie against Derby County in first round of Carabao Cup

Blackpool will take on League One title favourites Derby County in the first round of the Carabao Cup.
By Dan Black
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 14:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 14:57 BST

The Seasiders will travel to Pride Park on the week commencing August 7, just days after the club’s opening game of the season at home to Burton Albion.

Round One – North Section: Notts County v Lincoln City, Bolton Wanderers v Barrow AFC, Hull City v Doncaster Rovers, Mansfield Town v Grimsby Town, Stoke City v West Bromwich Albion, Sheffield Wednesday v Stockport County, Leeds United v Shrewsbury Town, Preston North End v Salford City, Rotherham United v Morecambe, Harrogate Town v Carlisle United, Burton Albion v Leicester City, Accrington Stanley v Bradford City, Derby County v Blackpool, Port Vale v Fleetwood Town, Barnsley v Tranmere Rovers, Blackburn Rovers v Walsall, Huddersfield Town v Middlesbrough, Wrexham AFC v Wigan Athletic, Sunderland AFC v Crewe Alexandra.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 26: A general view of the Carabao Cup trophy prior to the Carabao Cup Final match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on February 26, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 26: A general view of the Carabao Cup trophy prior to the Carabao Cup Final match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on February 26, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)
