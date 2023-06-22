Blackpool handed away tie against Derby County in first round of Carabao Cup
The Seasiders will travel to Pride Park on the week commencing August 7, just days after the club’s opening game of the season at home to Burton Albion.
Round One – North Section: Notts County v Lincoln City, Bolton Wanderers v Barrow AFC, Hull City v Doncaster Rovers, Mansfield Town v Grimsby Town, Stoke City v West Bromwich Albion, Sheffield Wednesday v Stockport County, Leeds United v Shrewsbury Town, Preston North End v Salford City, Rotherham United v Morecambe, Harrogate Town v Carlisle United, Burton Albion v Leicester City, Accrington Stanley v Bradford City, Derby County v Blackpool, Port Vale v Fleetwood Town, Barnsley v Tranmere Rovers, Blackburn Rovers v Walsall, Huddersfield Town v Middlesbrough, Wrexham AFC v Wigan Athletic, Sunderland AFC v Crewe Alexandra.