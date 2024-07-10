Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool have offered scholarship terms to 11 youngsters - who will link up U18s squad ahead of the new campaign.

Some of the players were in action on Saturday afternoon, with a Seasiders XI losing 1-0 to AFC Blackpool at the Mechanics.

After the match, youth coach Neal Eardley shared his thoughts on the experience for the academy players, and the potential in the group.

“We spoke about the physical output before the game, it was a good exercise for us, especially with the personnel we had out on the pitch - we had a lot of first year scholars out there and some younger pros, so it was a good mix,” he said.

“We got out of it what we wanted. Nobody likes to lose a game of football but it was more about what we got our of it physically. It was a good challenge from that perspective and I think we stood up to it.

“Everyone who played in the U17s Floodlit Cup final featured. They’re a really exciting group, there’s a lot of talent, so we’re all looking forward to them. They’ve been a credit so far.”

A lot of the players who have signed scholarship terms experienced life in the U18s last season, while 10 of the 11 featured in Alex Taylor’s U16s side.

The new scholars include Jack Richardson, Harry Williamson and Theo Upton who have been with the club since the U9s - with the latter said to be a passionate Blackpool fan.

Meanwhile, there’s James Butterworth, Takudzwa Gwanzura and Kai Crowe who have previously spent time with Oldham Athletic, Everton and Manchester United respectively.