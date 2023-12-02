Blackpool groundsman shares disappointment following the postponement of the Forest Green Rovers FA Cup tie

Games across England have been called off this weekend due to the frosty conditions- but the postponement of Blackpool’s FA Cup second tie was for a completely different reason.

The game at Bloomfield Road has been postponed

The decision on the fixture at Bloomfield Road, which was due to take place on Saturday afternoon, was made because of an FA investigation involving visitors Forest Green Rovers- relating to the eligibility of a player used by the Gloucestershire club against Scarborough Athletic.

A number of people have been left disappointed by the news, the Blackpool Gazette understanding that the Seasiders were only informed less than an hour before the announcement was made public on Friday evening.

Among those frustrated with the late decision is the club’s head groundsman Paul Flynn, who had been working hard to ensure the match would beat the weather.

Taking to social media, he shared photos of the surface and wrote: “Really disappointed with last night’s news on today’s FA Cup game. Been on top of the frost since Tuesday’s game (against Northampton Town in League One) and managed the lights with two hour moves for the last 72 hours. As in the video, the pitch is perfectly playable, and in the hotel end shown which is the shaded end.