Blackpool goalkeeper Mark Howard undergoes successful surgery on ruptured achilles

Blackpool goalkeeper Mark Howard has undergone successful surgery on his ruptured achilles according to manager Terry McPhillips.

The 32-year-old suffered the setback during last weekend's defeat at Burton Albion and has subsequently been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Howard saw the specialist on Tuesday and has since had an operation.

McPhillips said: “He’s had the operation and that was good, it was a success. That all happened quickly.

“We wish him all the best. He’s optimistic and he’s a really positive person anyway.

“We just hope he won’t be out too long."

The man tasked with replacing Howard at Bradford City this weekend will be Christoffer Mafoumbi, who has been recalled from international duty with Congo.

This won't be the first time Mafoumbi will have stepped in for Howard, with the 25-year-old already making 10 appearances this term.

“Chris has been brilliant, he just gets on with it," McPhillips added.

"This is his chance now. We’ve got eight games to go so the shirt is his. He’s come in before and done well and kept his fair share of clean sheets.

“It’s a great opportunity for him."

Myles Boney replaced Howard at Burton, with his mistake leading the second of the three goals the Brewers scored at the Pirelli Stadium.

But McPhillips says the youngster has bounced back from the disappointment in training.

“Myles was awesome in training on Monday," the Pool boss said.

"He made a save right out of the top drawer that epitomised his attitude and application.

“He was the first to hold his hand up. He was looking to start a counter attack off.

“But we like Myles, he’s a great goalkeeper, a good lad and the support from the lads has been brilliant for him.”