Blackpool goalkeeper completes move to Plymouth Argyle

Blackpool goalkeeper Dan Grimshaw has joined Plymouth Argyle for an undisclosed fee.

The move to Home Park ends the 26-year-old’s three-year stay with the Seasiders, after the ex-Manchester City youngster initially made the move to Bloomfield Road in 2021.

Grimshaw is set to become the Pilgrims’ new first-choice keeper following Michael Cooper’s move to Sheffield United last week.

Wayne Rooney’s side have started the new Championship campaign with a 4-0 defeat away to Sheffield Wednesday on the opening weekend and a 1-1 draw with Hull City at home last Saturday, with QPR up next for the Devon outfit.

Grimshaw, who spent time on loan with both Hemel Hempstead Town and Lommel before his move to the Fylde Coast, leaves Blackpool with 96 appearances under his belt for the club.

During that time, he has kept 34 clean sheets, with 18 of them coming in League One last season, as he cemented himself as the Seasiders’ number one between the sticks.

In the second of the 2023/24 campaign, Grimshaw played a key part in Blackpool’s late push for the play-offs, which eventually came to an end on the final day after a 3-2 defeat to Reading.

Ahead of next week’s transfer deadline, one of the Seasiders’ key priorities will be to find a new goalkeeper, while in the meantime Richard O’Donnell will most likely start in their game away to Cambridge United on Saturday afternoon.

The Seasiders are also still searching for a new permanent head coach following the sacking of Neil Critchley earlier this week, with sporting director David Downes and his team continuing to oversee the club’s recruitment.