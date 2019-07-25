Blackpool goalkeeper agrees season-long loan move to South Shields

Blackpool goalkeeper Myles Boney has joined Northern Premier League side South Shields on loan.

The 21-year-old will remain in the North East for the season.

It follows the recent signing of Jak Alnwick, who made a season-long loan move from Rangers earlier this week.

Boney, who was out of contract at the end of last season, penned a new two-year deal with the Seasiders earlier this summer.

The shot stopper, who came through the club’s youth system, made two first-team appearances last term and was named on the bench numerous times throughout the campaign.

Since first making his debut in 2015, he has played six games for the Seasiders and also had loan spells with Nantwich Town and Solihull Moors.

His new club South Shields were one win away from sealing promotion to the Conference North last season after losing in the play-off final, having finished in second place.

Boney will now be expected to compete for the number one shirt at Mariners Park with Liam Connell and Ross Coombe, who joined the club earlier this summer.

South Shields joint manager Lee Picton said: “We are delighted to bring Myles into the club.

“Myles has been a full-time professional at Blackpool for the last four years and brings with him all the credentials required to provide genuine competition for the number one shirt.

“I’ve been massively impressed with him as a young man during the many conversations we’ve had over the last couple of weeks.

“He is young, hungry and determined to make an impact at the club, and I greatly look forward to seeing him, Liam and Ross push each other and improve each other over the coming months.

“We are extremely fortunate to now have three very high-quality senior goalkeepers at the club.”