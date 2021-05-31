Blackpool goal hero Kenny Dougall reveals: Boss told me not to shoot earlier this season

The midfielder scored both of Blackpool’s goals as the Seasiders ran out deserved 2-1 winners to secure promotion to the Championship.

Critchley’s side had to recover from a goal down to claim the win, after Ollie Turton had scored a freak own goal after just 48 seconds.

Two-goal Kenny Dougall with the man of the match award

But the day ended in celebrations as the Seasiders held on for a win that makes it six promotions via the play-offs in the nine campaigns the club has taken part in.

“It’s special, that’s all I can say,” Dougall told Sky Sports after the game.

“To play at Wembley and to score two goals is fantastic.

“I’m sure there were a few watching in Australia and obviously it’s great for my parents who have had to get up early every week all season.

“Obviously it was the worst possible start but credit to all the lads for getting ourselves together.

“Earlier in the season the boss was telling me not to shoot but I’m just happy for the team to get the job done.

“You don’t want to come to Wembley and lose, so my commiserations go to Lincoln but I just want to enjoy the moment.

“It’s a shame there are only 9,700 here, so maybe that makes it bittersweet, but the fans who are here will have thoroughly enjoyed it.”

Pool were dealt a major blow prior to kick-off when it emerged that in-form striker Ellis Simms wasn’t fit enough to play. But, as they have done all season, Critchley’s side got on with things and found a way to get the result.

“We all felt sorry for Ellis when he pulled up in training,” Dougall said.

“It’s one of those things but we pulled it out of the hat for him. We’ll be ready for next season and go again.”

Critchley later explained that his instruction to Dougall not to shoot had been given when the newly-signed midfielder had shown a desire to take aim from 30 yards. The Pool boss says he never had a problem with the Australian shooting from 20 ... and we can all see why