Blackpool given short notice over decision to postpone FA Cup tie with Forest Green Rovers

Blackpool’s FA Cup second round tie was due to take place on Saturday afternoon before being called off at late notice.

The decision was made to postpone fixture at Bloomfield Road because of an FA investigation involving visitors Forest Green Rovers.

This relates to the eligibility of a player used by the Gloucestershire club in the first round of the competition, with David Horseman’s requiring a replay to overcome non-league Scarborough Athletic.

Fans of both sides were left frustrated by the news on Friday evening, due to it only coming the night before the game was meant to take place.

The Gazette understands Blackpool also received short notice over the decision to postpone, with the club informed less than an hour before the announcement was made public.