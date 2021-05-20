League One dirtiest teams

Blackpool, Gillingham & Rochdale's standings in the eye-opening 'dirtiest' League One teams table

Despite a number of pundits still claiming football is no longer a contact sport, 'Why play the ball when you can play the man?' is a footballing philosophy still rife in the game, and League One sides have racked up a whopping 1672 yellow cards between them this season.

By Richie Boon
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 11:47 am

Here, we take a look (via WhoScored stats) at the 2020/21 League One season's disciplinary figures including fouls, bookings, red cards, and examine where Blackpool rank among every other third-tier side in the 'dirtiest' teams league table.

We've awarded half a point for a foul, one point for a yellow, three for two yellows followed by a red, and five for a straight red. The teams are ranked from dirtiest to cleanest, and we've also included each team's most ill-disciplined player for good measure:

1. Charlton Athletic - Total score: 452

Fouls: 676. Yellow cards: 86. Second yellow then red: 6. Straight red cards: 2. Worst disciplined player: Chuks Aneke.

2. Northampton Town - Total score: 431

Fouls: 660. Yellow cards: 90. Second yellow then red: 2. Straight red cards: 1. Worst disciplined player: Shaun McWilliams.

3. Oxford United - Total score: 415

Fouls: 665. Yellow cards: 70. Second yellow then red: 1. Straight red cards: 2. Worst disciplined player: Alex Rodriguez

4. Wigan Athletic - Total score: 413

Fouls: 678. Yellow cards: 69. Second yellow then red: 0. Straight red cards: 1. Worst disciplined player: Curtis Tilt.

